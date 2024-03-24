Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.90.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

