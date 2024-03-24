Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

