Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,749,751,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $316.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

