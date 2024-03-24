Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.00.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $850.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.62.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

