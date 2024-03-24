Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

