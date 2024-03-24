Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 48,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.