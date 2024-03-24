Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 48,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
