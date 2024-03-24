PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $139.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00136263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

