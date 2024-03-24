PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,362. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

