Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $899.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

