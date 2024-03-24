Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,090. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

