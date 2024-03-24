Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

AIG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 2,914,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

