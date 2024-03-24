Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 during trading on Friday. 14,701,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

