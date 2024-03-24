Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,782 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $351.78. 1,102,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,090. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average is $305.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

