Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,301 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,342. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

