Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,364. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $644.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

