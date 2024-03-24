Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,694 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.