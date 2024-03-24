Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

