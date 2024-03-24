Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

