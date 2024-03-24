Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $525,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.18. 1,426,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,643. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

