Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of URI traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $714.27. 445,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,841. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $650.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.