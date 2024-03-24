Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.23 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

