Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $551,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.78 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.