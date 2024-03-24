Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
