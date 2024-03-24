Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.77. 2,788,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.