Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 478.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.16. 445,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $437.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

