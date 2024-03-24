Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.