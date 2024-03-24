Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 6,006,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.