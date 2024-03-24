Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $129.21. 732,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

