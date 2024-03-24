Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,666.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,407,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

