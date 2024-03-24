Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDIV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

