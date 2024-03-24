Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 120,244 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 980,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,447. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

