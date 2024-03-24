Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,136 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $286.67. 764,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

