Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,388 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,450. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

