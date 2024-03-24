Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,734. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $102.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

