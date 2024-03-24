Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $3,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,486,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,235,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.