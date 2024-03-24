Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

MU stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

