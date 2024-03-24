Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $407,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. 45,787,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,032,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

