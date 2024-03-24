Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $467,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

