Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.68% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEMM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 1,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.