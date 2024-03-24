Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

PMHG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

