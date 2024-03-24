Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

