ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProFrac by 36.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.