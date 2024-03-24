Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,339 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Progress Software worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

