Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

