Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.67 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $13.78 or 0.00020982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $251.49 million and $6.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,671.78 or 0.99993353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00149245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.55708826 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,861,008.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

