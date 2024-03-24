ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 460,099 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

