Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

