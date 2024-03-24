Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Decreased by Analyst

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.