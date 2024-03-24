QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

