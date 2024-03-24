QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.10. 5,645,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.