QUASA (QUA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $622.68

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $137,640.41 and $622.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117445 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $313.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

